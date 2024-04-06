A landslip which showered shipping containers below it in rubble has forced the closure of the road.

Kirklees Council posted on social media to say it had closed Stoney Battery Road in Huddersfield to through traffic to "ensure the safety" of people using the road while investigations take place, after part of the bank it is on fell away on Friday.

Photos show rubble from the bank, road and wall having landed on shipping containers below.

Stoney Battery Road is the only access road for businesses on the island in the River Colne. Credit: Kirklees Council

The road is the only access route to an island in the River Colne which is where a number of businesses are located.

The council said residents and businesses would receive further information as soon as possible, though it is unclear at this stage how long the road will be closed.

Kirklees Council has been approached for comment.

