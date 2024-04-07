Two people have died after a house fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the property on Staunton Close in Chesterfield at 2.50am.

One woman managed to escape from the house, but a 65-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a safety precaution and residents are staying with family and friends.

Derbyshire Police says investigations are continuing to establish the cause of the fire.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...