An urgent appeal has been launched for funding after a beetle infestation threatened restoration work on three iconic 16th century buildings.

Known locally as "the Wonky House" the Grade-II listed buildings form part of 40-42 Michaelgate in Lincoln.

They are currently being turned into holiday lets, but the discovery of deathwatch beetles in the timbers alongside other problems has led to a funding shortfall.

What are deathwatch beetles?

The deathwatch beetle is a wood-boring pest that infests the structural timbers of old buildings. They eat hardwood affected by fungal decay.

The adult is brown and measures around 7mm long. Its eggs are laid in dark crevices in old wood inside buildings.

Now Lincolnshire Heritage Charity needs to find an extra £61,000 to safeguard the buildings, which are some of the most photographed within Lincoln's Cathedral quarter.

Around £451,000 was initially raised through grants from the Architectural Heritage Fund, Investors in Lincoln and City of Lincoln Council.

When the works were first announced, Cllr Naomi Tweddle said: "40-42 Michaelgate is an important part of Lincoln’s heritage and we understand the value in maintaining, protecting and restoring this building."Securing this funding is fantastic news and will allow us to protect the condition of the property and help us in creating new holiday accommodation to bring the building back into use, securing its future."

