A "dangerous sexual predator" who groomed and raped vulnerable children has been jailed.

Abdullah Mhana, 26, from Bradford, would use social media apps to target children and arrange to meet them in car parks. He would then make them perform sexual acts.

One of his victims was an 11-year-old girl.

Mhana struck up a relationship with her, pretending to be a 17-year-old boy, when he was aged 23.

He also had 14,000 indecent images of children on his devices. Some of the victims have not been identified.

Appearing at Bradford Crown Court, Mhana of Hirst Lodge admitted 17 child sex offences, including five of rape.

Det Insp Charlotte Bolton, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Mhana is a dangerous sexual predator who deserves to be behind bars for a very long time. “He groomed vulnerable young children, deceived them into thinking he was a young boy and then took advantage of them.

“These victims have been through a horrendous ordeal that no child should ever have to go through. Specially trained officers continue to support them as they look to rebuild their lives. "

Mhana was sentenced to 13 years in prison at Bradford Crown Court and given a sexual harm prevention order. Det Insp Bolton added: “This case is not closed and we will continue to work with any further victims to make sure they get the support and justice they deserve."

