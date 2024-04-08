A gunman who went on the run after shooting at a house and violently attacking three people including two children has been jailed.

Thomas Fenlon used a ball bearing gun to shoot through a glass pane in a door at the house in Landseer Close, Sheffield, before repeatedly stabbing the 35-year-old man who lived there in the head.

Fenlon and his brother Michael then continued to attack the man, hitting and kicking him and causing significant bleeding.

Two teenagers who were in the house at the time got caught up in the violence and were attacked by the brothers. A 14-year-old boy was subjected to a prolonged assault whilst a 15-year-old girl had a chair thrown at her, police said.

The boy escaped with minor injuries and the girl suffered a cut lip.

The brothers then went on the run.

Michael Fenlon, 37, of Norton Lawns, Sheffield, was arrested that evening and later admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault. He was jailed for eight years.

Thomas Fenlon managed to evade capture and was at large for six months.

He was finally arrested after handing himself into police. In February 2024 he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault.

The 26-year-old, of Mawfa Avenue, was jailed for seven years and handed a 10-year restraining order.

Det con Megan Pryce, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Thomas and Michael Fenlon did not care who they hurt that evening and armed with weapons, carried out an extremely violent and aggressive attack on their victims, two of which were just children at the time.

"No child should have to witness or be harmed in any incident like this and his young victims have been left extremely distressed and shaken by what happened that evening. Their whole lives changed in that one evening.

“I am pleased that Thomas is now joining Michael behind bars where they can cause no further harm and I hope Thomas’ sentencing brings some closure to his victims, as they move on with their lives. "

