A murder suspect who is the subject of a nationwide manhunt has a Youtube channel which shows him demonstrating how to construct a baby's cot.

Habibur Masum's videos also feature him experiencing "snow in the United Kingdom", documenting a journey from Manchester to Barcelona and shopping in Primark.

The 25-year-old, originally from Bangladesh, is still on the run following a daylight attack on a 27-year-old woman in Bradford.

She was pushing her baby in a pram on Westgate when she was fatally stabbed at around 3.20pm on Saturday.

Masum, who was living in Oldham and is known to the victim, remains at large.

He has links to Burnley and Chester.

The scene in Bradford city centre where a young woman was stabbed to death Credit: Dave Higgens/PA

According to his LinkedIn profile, Masum is studying for a masters in digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire.

He describes himself as an "adventure lover" and warns "toxic people to stay away".

Saturday's incident has left the Bradford community in shock.

Local shopkeeper Geo Khan described how he heard "screaming" when the incident happened.

He said: "I came out and I tried to check the pulse. There was no pulse."

He said: "Blood was all over on the floor and there were stab wounds in her neck."

Mr Khan said he was joined by the passing doctor who took over trying to help the woman, but agreed there was no pulse.

“Him and me and another guy tried to rescue her, but she was already gone,” Mr Khan said.

“I don’t think she was there any more. Whatever happened, it’s a very sad thing.”

Mr Khan said the woman who died came into his shop the day before the incident, and he believes she only came to the area a few weeks ago.

Geo Khan heard screaming as the incident happened. Credit: ITV News

He said the baby is about four or five months old. Mr Khan said he believes the woman is from Bangladesh.

He said: "She was a very, very innocent person – the smile on her face."

Others in Bradford have spoken of their shock at what happened.

Resident Sabina Hussain said: "My concern is are we all safe her now? Something that is happening in broad daylight in a busy area like Westgate. Everyone is shocked.

"The baby has lost a mum, never going to see their mum now."

Duncan MIlwain, curate at Bradford Cathedral, added: "It's a tragic incident that's happened in the centre of Bradford. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this young lady.

"The cathedral is open at all times for people to come in, sit down, talk to someone, pray, but others in the city and indeed the mosque will be open to people."

Bradford curate Duncan Milwain. Credit: ITV News

West Yorkshire Police said knife was recovered from the scene of the incident.

Masum is described as Asian and slim.

He was pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers. A witness also reported seeing him wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up.

Det Ch Insp Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Enquiry Team, said: “We have had significant resources following up a number of lines of enquiry to locate Habibur Masum but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

“A knife was recovered from the scene of the murder, but we cannot say if Habibur Masum is armed, and I would urge anyone who does see him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately."

