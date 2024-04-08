A porpoise that became stranded on mud flats in the Humber Estuary has been rescued.

A member of the public spotted the mammal at the rear of Livingstone Road in Hessle and alerted Hull Coastguard.

Rescue teams including two mud technicians were called out to assist the animal using specialist equipment.

Special equipment was use to help the porpoise back to the sea Credit: Hull Coastguard Rescue Team

The crew assessed the health of the porpoise and whether it would be able to be helped back to sea.

They administered "basic first aid consisting of keeping its skin wet" before the porpoise was moved onto an inflatable mud sled to protect its internal organs, the coastguard said.

The porpoise was stranded on mud flats to the rear of Livingstone Road in Hessle. Credit: Hull Coastguard Rescue Team

The rescue operation was carried out by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), the Hull Coastguard Rescue Team and Humber Rescue.

A spokesperson said: "They then walked the sled out into the water, with the biggest concern being the animal suffering severe shock or worse, as they can be notoriously skittish.

"In slightly deeper water the animal was successfully released, swimming directly away towards the middle of the river."

