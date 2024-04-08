Two people who died in a house fire in Chesterfield were a mother and son, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Staunton Close at around 2.50am on Sunday, 7 April.

A woman managed to escape the property but a 65-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man died at the scene.

They have now been named as Sarita Garcia-Perez and her son, Sancho Garcia-Bolsover.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with their family at this time. They have asked for privacy from the media as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

"An investigation to establish the cause of the fire is ongoing."

Anyone with information is being asked to call the force.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.