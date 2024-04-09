Police investigating the death of a woman who was stabbed while walking with her baby have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of her murder.

Kulsuma Akter, 27, from Oldham, died after being stabbed on Westgate in Bradford on Saturday afternoon. Her five-month-old child, who was in a buggy, was unharmed.

West Yorkshire Police said a man from Oldham was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Aylesbury area.

The force is no longer looking for a man who was the subject of a previous appeal.

Det Ch Insp Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Enquiry Team, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances. "We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community. Local neighbourhood policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community."

She thanked Thames Valley Police for their support.

Ms Akter died in hospital after being stabbed multiple times.

Both West Yorkshire Police and Greater Manchester Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office of Police Conduct because of contact with Ms Akter before her death.

A 23-year-old man from Cheshire has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody.

