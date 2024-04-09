The owner of Scarborough's first Afro-Caribbean restaurant says she has been the victim of racial abuse, vandalism and physical attacks.

Maya Mihoc opened Big Maya's Jerk on Hoxton Road in August last year.

She said while diners were impressed, online abuse soon followed.

Maya told ITV News she has received abusive messages, including monkey and banana emojis, and reviews about her food on social media from people who had never been to her restaurant.

I n January a window was smashed. In another incident a man ran into the premises and threw a drink in her face before running away.

The restaurant had its window smashed at the beginning of this year Credit: Big Maya's Jerk

"Someone ran in the door and threw a drink on me and I initially thought it was acid," Maya said.

"Just when I thought it couldn't get worse, someone threw a bottle through my open window at home. It happened in daylight, at 1.30 in the afternoon.

"I know I present strong most of the time, but ultimately I'm just a human. Continuously being harassed really impacts me."

Maya has vowed to beat the racist bullies she faces in person and online and has launched a crowdfunding campaign to increase security at the restaurant.

She hopes to install CCTV and shutters for the front windows to prevent any more criminal damage.

"It's the community that supports me and that tells me that they want me to stay which give me the power to want to fight and stay here."

North Yorkshire Police said it had received a report from Maya after her windows were smashed and has urged anyone else who believes they may be the victim of a hate crime to come forward.

It said in a statement: "We sent officers to speak with the business owner who believes that they were targeted due to their race.

"As part of the investigation into the incident we carried out an extensive CCTV trawl in the area and issued a media appeal to ask the public to come forward with information.

"North Yorkshire Police believes that targeting people because of who they are is completely unacceptable."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.