A school-run driver whose car hit a girl standing at a bus stop has told her inquest how he felt like he was "falling forwards" as he suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

Richard Brooke, 57, was driving his wife's BMW when he lost control and hit 15-year-old Katelyn Dawson as she waited for a bus on Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, Huddersfield in January 2018.

Mr Brooke, who had just dropped his son off at school, told the inquest he was not feeling well but felt fit enough to drive and had planned to work from home that day.

As he drove past a church in Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, near to the collision site, Mr Brooke said he began to feel "sick", with "tunnel vision" and a "feeling of falling forwards".

Last week, the inquest heard that the BMW 'took off like a rocket' before it crashed into the bus stop. Credit: ITV News

Mr Brooke said he could not remember the collision and said he felt scared and confused. A witness spoke to him at the scene and told police the driver had told him he "felt dizzy" and was "finding somewhere to pull over".

Later, the witness suggested that Mr Brooke had said: "If I've hurt a child I'm not going to be able to live my life."

Mr Brooke, who appeared via video link, appeared to break down when he was shown CCTV footage of the collision and said it was the first time he had seen the video footage.

He told the court he had been taking antibiotics for a cold, a wheezy chest and sweats for two days prior to the collision. He said he had not been told to avoid driving.

Mr Brooke called what happened a 'tragedy all round' and he could not imagine the hurt caused to Katelyn's parents, Colin and Angela.

Katelyn with her parents Colin and Angela Dawson

In a statement, a road safety expert said there was no safe place where Mr Brooke could have stopped after he started to feel unwell and by the time he had passed some traffic lights.

The inquest heard that Mr Brooke's medical history included an episode where he fainted in 1985, and a dizzy spell in 2009 when he had been diagnosed with pneumonia. The 2009 incident had been recorded by his GP as "fainting" but Mr Brooke said he had not fainted.

Mr Brooke was never charged over the collision after the Crown Prosecution Service declined to prosecute in light of the medical evidence that he had suffered a fainting episode while at the wheel.

Last week, the inquest heard that the BMW 'took off like a rocket' and 'shot through' a set of red traffic lights before it crashed into the bus stop. Katelyn, 15, died later in hospital. Two others suffered serious injuries.

The Shelley College student suffered multiple injuries and died at Leeds General Infirmary.

Hundreds of her peers turned out for a vigil for her in the days after her death.

The inquest continues.

