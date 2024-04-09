Police say they "urgently" want to find the homeless victim of a city centre stabbing who left the scene of the attack before emergency services responded.

West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an incident at the junction of St Paul’s Street and King Street, in Leeds, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

But the man, who is thought to have been sleeping rough, had left the scene before emergency services arrived.

Det Insp Dan Ridgway, of Leeds District CID, said: "Based on the information we currently have, we have a potentially seriously injured victim who has not yet been found and may be in urgent need of medical attention."We are obviously very concerned for this man’s welfare and urgently need to find him."

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, small, with a slim face, brown hair and a stubble beard.Police say he was wearing dark coloured bottoms, possibly three-quarter length, and a heavily bloodstained white t-shirt.