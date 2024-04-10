A man has died after being pulled from a river in Grimsby.

Police were called to Humber Terrace after concerns for the safety of a man in the River Freshney at around 7am on Wednesday.

He was recovered from the water and taken to hospital but died a short while later.

Det Ch Insp Jon Cross said: "At this time, we are in the very early stages of our investigation as we seek to identify the man and establish the exact circumstances leading up to his death which is currently being treated as unexplained.

"As a part of lines of enquiries detectives are working to understand the man’s movements including how he came to be in the water."

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police via 101.

