A man from Leeds has been sentenced for social media posts supporting Hamas.

Ozain Ibn Yousef, 23, of Mexborough Place, admitted publishing pro-Hamas content, including pictures of armed soldiers wearing Hamas headbands, on his X account in October and November last year.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK government.

Ibn Yousef was charged under the Terrorism Act with arousing reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation.

He was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service.

Det Ch Supt James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, UK policing is working closely with affected communities to offer support and reassurance at a time of heightened emotion, anxiety and fear.

"Alongside our partners, we will act quickly to disrupt any activity that threatens their safety.

"Supporting or glorifying acts of terrorism, and the groups engaged in them, helps to further terrorist objectives by extending their reach and influence."

Since last October, the national counter terrorism internet referral unit (CTIRU) has received more than 3,000 referrals relating to the conflict, the majority of relating to pro-Hamas content.

“Removing harmful, violent and extremist content online is critical to our efforts to reduce the spread of terrorist material and propaganda,” Mr Dunkerley said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.