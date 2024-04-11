Extra police patrols have been introduced in Sheffield after three stabbings in three days.

Four people have been arrested following incidents in Park Grange Road, an underpass near St Mary's Gate and Staniforth Road between Sunday and Tuesday 7-9 April.

In the latest incident a 21-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked in Staniforth Road in Darnall.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton said: "This was a horrific attack in a busy high street which has left a young man with serious facial injuries.

"We understand news of this horrendous attack will have caused considerable distress to members of the community and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to our officers while they are out and about."

Emergency services were called to Staniforth Road on Tuesday. Credit: Sheffield Online

In a previous incident three boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested after a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the armpit in Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park.

All three have been released on bail.

A 17-year-old boy suffered multiple stab wounds after what South Yorkshire Police are calling a "targeted" attack at St Mary's Gate.

The three incidents are not being as linked.

Det Ch Insp Oughton added:

"Tackling knife crime remains an absolute priority for the force and we will not tolerate these despicable acts of violence here in South Yorkshire.

"We cannot tackle knife crime alone and we need the community's knowledge and information to help us bring the perpetrators of these brutal attacks to justice."

Next month, South Yorkshire Police will carry out what they say is a "targeted week of action to tackle knife crime".

Det Supt David Cowley, the force lead for violent crime, said: "Carrying a knife, even for your own protection, is illegal, and we have seen first-hand here in South Yorkshire the pain and devastation caused by knife crime. The three victims in this week’s incidents will all have loved ones left distraught by what has happened to them.

"Carrying a knife puts you and those around you in immediate danger."

