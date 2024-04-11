A bridge in Hull city centre is closed to vehicles "until further notice" following a routine inspection.

Drypool Bridge is shut to traffic as a "precautionary measure," and the River Hull crossing will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, said Hull City Council.

A spokesperson said this will allow for a further detailed investigation to be carried out on Thursday, 11 April, following the bridge's sudden closure on Wednesday night.

Andy Burton, of Hull City Council, said: “We know that this is a popular route for many road users, and we apologise that we are having to take this course of action, however, safety is always our primary concern.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience and understanding. We will provide further updates as soon as we can.”

A diversion will be in place throughout the closure.

