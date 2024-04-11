Police have released CCTV images of a missing man who left the scene after being stabbed in a city centre attack.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police are still searching for the victim of the incident in St Paul's Street, Leeds, in the early hours of Tuesday, 9 April.

One CCTV image shows him topless and his face covered in blood.

The man was wearing a grey t-shirt. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to identify and locate him so the seriousness of his injuries."

The man is described as being about 30 years-old and around 5ft 7ins tall.

Police previously said he was thought to have been sleeping rough.

They want to speak to witnesses.

