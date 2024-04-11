A man has appeared in court charged with stabbing a woman to death as she walked her baby in a pram.

Habibur Masum, 25, is accused of the murder of 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter in Bradford.

Ms Akter, from Oldham, was walking on Westgate with her five-month-old son when she was attacked on the afternoon of Saturday, 6 April. She died in hospital. The child was uharmed.

Mr Masum, from Burnley, appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning also charged with possessing a knife.

Habibur Masum arrived in a van at Bradford Magistrates' Court. Credit: PA

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and flanked by two dock officers he spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

District Judge Alex Boyd told Mr Masum: "You are charged with the offence of murder, which can only be deal with at the crown court and that offence is sent to Bradford Crown Court for your first hearing which will take place tomorrow.

"Between now and that date you are remanded in custody."

Mr Masum was arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Both West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of prior contact with Ms Akter and Mr Masum before Ms Akter's death.

