A mother has gone missing from home with her three children, police have said.

Ellie Oxley, who is 29 and from the Middleton area of Leeds, is believed to be with her two sons and daughter, who are aged eight, seven and two respectively.

She is about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to locate Ellie as there are concerns for her welfare and that of her children.

"If you can assist with this appeal then please contact police in Leeds on 101."