A company that grows mushrooms has been ordered to pay more than £80,000 after a worker lost a leg following an accident.

Luka Ilic's right leg was caught in the rotating blades of a mushroom filling machine on 16 October 2019.

The 29-year-old was part of a cleaning team at Howden Enterprises Ltd, trading under the name Hughes Mushrooms, in Holme-on-Spalding-Moor, East Yorkshire.

The machine was turned on after he climbed onto it to remove compost, causing his leg to becoming trapped.

It was later amputated below the knee.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found Howden Enterprises failed to adequately assess the operation of the machine, in particular suring cleaning.

Inspector Louise Redgrove said: "The importance of a suitable and sufficient risk assessment which reflects all actual practical activities cannot be underestimated.

"It is vital to ensure there are effective systems of work and physical controls which are implemented, supervised and used by all those involved.

"This incident could have easily been avoided with a robust isolation procedure and padlock for each worker involved."

Northern Ireland-based Howden Enterprises was fined £73,333.00 and ordered to pay £7,522.60 in costs at Hull and Magistrates Court.

