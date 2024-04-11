The century-old remains of an LNER train unearthed by archaeologists in Belgium are exceptionally rare, experts have revealed.

The red storage wagon, used for transporting belongings when people moved house, was found in the Noordkasteel district of Antwerp - more than 400 miles away from the company's headquarters in York.

Archaeologists said the wooden truck's journey to Belgium is shrouded in mystery.

LNER has now confirmed that the wagon was one of its rare first models dating back nearly 100 years. It was uncovered in March by a team from the Urban Archaeology department in Antwerp. The vehicle was found buried near the wall of a 19th Century fortress known as the Northern Citadel.

Archaeologists unearthed the carriage during an excavation in Antwerp. Credit: Archaeological Service, City of Antwerp.

Archaeologists had been excavating the area as part of work with other organisations building a new ring road around the city.

LNER, which operates trains on the East Coast Mainline, said that since the initial discovery, research has suggested it was the first model of wagon that was briefly in service with the company in around 1930.

A spokesperson said it was particularly rare because, at the time, the company used blue wagons. The unearthed wagon is red.

Antwerp archaeologist Femke Martens said closer inspection of the vehicle showed several inscriptions, including the letters "LNER.”

Mr Martens said other inscriptions included one stating "furniture removal to house,” another which read "enquire at any station,” and a third, "BK769,” which identified its size and what it was used for.

“It's a mystery as to how the carriage came to be in Antwerp, and unfortunately there's very little left of the relic as it disintegrated while being excavated," he said.

LNER communications director Stuart Thomas said: “This curious find has certainly generated lots of interest and we are delighted the team from the Urban Archaeology department of the City of Antwerp have helped shed more light on the discovery.

"We’re fascinated by LNER’s history, and we’d like to thank the team for their help in unearthing more information about LNER’s proud past.”

