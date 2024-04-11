The parents of a girl who was hit by a car while waiting at a bus stop have criticised the "appalling" police investigation into her death.

Katelyn Dawson, who was 15, died when a BMW being driven by 57-year-old Richard Brooke collided with a bus stop on Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, Huddersfield, on 10 January 2018.

Recording a narrative verdict following an inquest at Bradford Coroner's Court, coroner Martin Fleming described the situation as "despairingly hard" for the family.

He said it was "more likely than not that the driver suffered a temporary loss of consciousness due to fainting at the wheel as a result of a medical condition".

A decision had already been taken not to prosecute Mr Brooke because of evidence he had suffered a medical episode.

But in a statement outside court following the inquest, Katelyn's parents said the coroner had to reach a conclusion in the face of the "limitations of the evidence presented" by police.

Katelyn Dawson's parents Angela and Colin outside court. Credit: ITV News

They said: "What we cannot understand or accept is the appalling way in which Katelyn's death has been investigated by West Yorkshire Police.

"After two investigations, there was still crucial evidence detailed at the inquest that the police had not looked into properly. West Yorkshire Police failed Katelyn and this is something that will haunt us for the rest of our lives."

'All the evidence was shared'In response a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Katelyn’s death was "clearly a dreadful incident".

They added: "An investigation of the circumstances of the collision was undertaken over the course of a number of months by officers from the major collision enquiry team. The investigation was also subject of a further separate review at the family’s request.

"All evidence from the original investigation and the subsequent review was presented to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration.

"After a review of all evidence, a decision was made by the CPS not to bring any criminal charges in the matter and following this decision, all evidence from the investigation was then shared with the Coroner’s Office to be considered during the course of the inquest."

The inquest heard how Mr Brooke had been taking prescribed antibiotics for a cold, sweats and a wheezy chest in the days before the incident, but had not been told to avoid driving and felt "in control" that morning.

After dropping his son off at school, he described a sensation of "falling forwards" and fearing as he lost consciousness and veered into the bus stop.

There was no evidence to suggest Mr Brooke was driving erratically beforehand, Mr Fleming said.

He described Katelyn, who attended Shelley College in Huddersfield, as a "much-loved daughter, sister and granddaughter who had so much to live for" and a "beautiful young lady with warmth and compassion".

Katelyn died from multiple injuries, the inquest heard.

