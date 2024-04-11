Two men have been taken to hospital following an aircraft crash at a former RAF base in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Leeds East Airport, formerly RAF Church Fenton, shortly after 5.10pm today.

Both of the plane's occupants, two men aged in their 70s, have been to hospital with injuries.

North Yorkshire Police say an investigation will be carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

