A founding member of popular 1970s and 80s heavy metal band Saxon has been jailed for historic child sexual abuse.

Steve Dawson, now 72, from Rotherham, was found guilty of four counts of indecent assault of a girl under the age of 14.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the abuse took place in the early 1990s when the victim was aged six.

Dawson was jailed for five years.

Det Con Robert Heath, of South Yorkshire Police, praised the girl's courage.

He said: "Stephen Dawson thought he had got away with committing these horrific crimes against a young, vulnerable victim 30 years ago.

"She has shown extraordinary strength through coming forward. It is clear that his evil acts have remained with her throughout her life, and I hope this sentence goes some way to allowing her to move on from these traumatic events."

Formed in Barnsley in 1975, Saxon became one of the most successful metal acts in the 1980s, selling more than 23 million records worldwide.

They were widely regarded as leaders of the new wave of British heavy metal.

Dawson was a member of Saxon until 1986, when he left the band.

