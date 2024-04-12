Roads were closed in Leeds city centre after a derelict building collapsed.

Police and firefighters were called to Kirkgate in Leeds city centre at around 4pm on Friday after the front of the building fell down.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Road closures are currently in place and people are asked to avoid the area at this time."

The front of the building collapsed into the street. Credit: Mick Rhodes/X

Three crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene.

A spokesperson said: "Work is ongoing at the building. We will provide a further update when we have one."