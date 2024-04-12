Roads closed in Leeds after derelict building collapses on Kirkgate
Roads were closed in Leeds city centre after a derelict building collapsed.
Police and firefighters were called to Kirkgate in Leeds city centre at around 4pm on Friday after the front of the building fell down.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Road closures are currently in place and people are asked to avoid the area at this time."
Three crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene.
A spokesperson said: "Work is ongoing at the building. We will provide a further update when we have one."