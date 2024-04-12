A father killed his two-year-old daughter before taking his own life by crashing the car they were in on Father's Day, an inquest heard.

Oria Henry and her father, Ashley, were on their way back to Leicestershire after a weekend in Skegness, when he pulled out and drove his Nissan Qashqai directly into the path of an oncoming lorry near Sleaford, Lincolnshire, on 18 June 2023.

An inquest at Grimsby Town Hall heard it was probable the toddler was already dead at the time of the collision.

She was last seen alive at 10.48am that day.

Oria Henry and her mother Rachael Leader. Credit: Rachael Leader/Instagram

A murder investigation was launched shortly after the crash on the A153 between Ruskington and Anwick.

The inquest heard how Henry, 35, left a note on his computer explaining his intention to end both his and his daughter's life.

He was estranged from Oria's mother, Rachael Leader, but had access to Oria on weekends. The inquest heard he had struggled to come to terms with the break-up. He had a limited medical history but it did include periods of anxiety and depression.

Coroner Jayne Wilkes ruled Oria was unlawfully killed and Ashley Henry died by suicide.

Rachael Leader said her daughter gave her "so much love and happiness."

In a tribute released after Oria's death Ms Leader, she said the pain of losing her daughter was "indescribable".

"I’m so sorry your precious life was taken from you," she said. "You gave me so much light sweetheart, so much love and so much happiness. I miss you so much. Whilst the pain of losing you is indescribable, I will turn it into purpose, for you and for us.

"You chose me for a reason and will continue to shine your light through me... God will keep you safe until we meet again in heaven."

