Motorists could face disruption for the next 12 months after a major bridge in Hull was found to have "deteriorated significantly".

Drypool Bridge, in Clarence Street, was closed to road users on Wednesday and will remain shut to motorists for two weeks, the city council said.

It comes after inspections revealed damage to several of the load-bearing columns.

The council said engineers would carry out further investigations over the next fortnight before repair work starts to replace the columns.

The project is expected to take between seven and 12 months, with intermittent closures during that time.

The bridge will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists, and river traffic.

Several of the load-bearing columns have deteriorated. Credit: Hull City Council

Garry Taylor, assistant director of major projects for the council, said: "The council carries out structural surveys every six months to make sure our bridges continue to be safe for all road users.

"Since the last inspection, in November, several of the load bearing columns have deteriorated significantly, and extensive repair works are required as a consequence.

“We appreciate the impact this disruption will have and apologise to all those who will be affected. However, the safety of our citizens is always our top priority, and we must ensure the bridge is safe before re-opening to motorists."

Diversions will be in place while the bridge is affected.

Motorists are being told to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys. Buses will run normally via the diversion routes.

