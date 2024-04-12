A man has denied the murder of a "good Samaritan" who died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger.

Hassan Jhangur, 23, also pleaded not guilty to Chris Marriott's manslaughter, but admitted causing his death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

Father-of-two Mr Marriott, 46, died after he went to the aid of a woman he saw unconscious in the street during a disturbance in the Burngreave area of Sheffield last December, police have said.

As he tended to the woman on College Close on 27 December, a car hit the crowd, leaving a number of people injured.

Mr Marriott, who had been out for a walk with his wife and two sons, died from his injuries. Police later described him as a "good Samaritan".

Hassan Jhangur was remanded in custody after Friday’s hearing Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

Mr Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, admitted causing serious injury to four other people by dangerous driving. They are Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan.

Ms Norris is a midwife who also went to help at the scene.

Mr Jhangur also denied attempting to murder Hasan Khan and wounding him with intent.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to three charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, in relation to Ms Norris, Ambreen Jhangur and Nafeesa Jhangur.

And he denied one count of wounding with intent, in relation to Riasat Khan.

The defendant sat in the dock with his father Mohammed Jhangur, 56, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, who denied attempting to pervert the course of public justice. The charge relates to him allegedly concealing a knife.

Both men will go on trial on 17 June at Sheffield Crown Court, the judge Mrs Justice Lambert told the court.

Mr Jhangur was remanded in custody. Mohammed Jhangur was released on conditional bail.

The pair were told to appear for a pre-trial review hearing on 3 June.

