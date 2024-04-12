Play Brightcove video

Body cam footage by South Yorkshire Police shows the dramatic chase.

Footage has been released of a "strange" chase after a police officer pursued a suspected thief in a car, on a member of the public's bike and on foot.

The bizarre pursuit in Rotherham started when the driver of a Range Rover Evoque was asked to stop on Dalton Lane on Wednesday night.

In bodycam footage, the officer can be heard telling colleagues over his radio: "This is a strange pursuit, it's actually in reverse up Dalton Lane."

The driver reversed down a 60mph road before turning and speeding at 80mph in a 30mph limit and the wrong way on a roundabout.

After eventually crashing the vehicle, a man got out of the car and ran off, pursued by the officer.

In the bodycam video, the officer can be heard asking a man on a bicycle "where's he gone?" before the man gives him the bike to continue his pursuit.

The officer can be heard shouting "stay where you are", climbing over a fence and threatening the suspect with a taser.

The footage shows a man hiding in a garden before being arrested.

The 25-year-old was held on suspicion of car theft and remains in custody.

Insp Matt Collings, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Those involved in criminality are more likely to take further risks on our roads and pose a danger to innocent members of the public, our role as roads policing officers is to intercept their criminality and reduce that risk.

“A huge thank you to the member of the public who leant our officer their bike, knowing we have the support of our communities is a great feeling.”

A second suspect, believed to be the driver of the car, is still at large.

