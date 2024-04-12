A five-year-old girl has died after being hit by a lorry as she rode her bike, police have said.

The girl was riding on Hopewell Road in Hull when the collision happened at around 3.40pm on Thursday.She died at the scene.A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "Her family are currently being supported by officers at this extremely sad and difficult time."We’d like to thank members of the public who came to the aid of those involved whilst emergency services arrived and for the support the wider local community has shown so far."

Tributes have been left at the scene. Credit: MEN Media

Flowers and teddy bears have been left at the scene and it is understood the local school has closed as a mark of respect.

In a statement, Oakfield School said: "Oakfield School is closed to staff and pupils on Friday April 12 2024 owing to a serious incident involving a member of public outside of the school gates on Thursday. Oakfield School will reopen to staff and pupils on Monday."

Police are appealing for witnesses.

