A man accused of stabbing a young mother to death as she pushed her baby in a pram will stand trial later this year.

Habibur Masum, 25, is accused of murdering Kulsuma Akter in Bradford city centre.

The 27-year-old was walking on Westgate with her five-month-old son when she was attacked on the afternoon of Saturday, 6 April. The child was unharmed but she later died in hospital.

Mr Masum was arrested 170 miles away in Aylesbury in the early hours of Tuesday.

He appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Friday,speaking only to confirm his name and date of birth. He is also charged with possessing a knife, but was not asked to enter pleas to either of the charges.

Judge Jonathan Rose remanded Mr Masum into custody and set a provisional trial date of 18 November.

A 23-year-old man arrested in the Cheshire area on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender has since been released on bail.

Four other men arrested in Aylesbury on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug offences remain in custody.