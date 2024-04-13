A 20-year-old woman has died after a car crashed into a wall.

At about 1.20pm today on Friday, a grey Audi RS3 was travelling along Baldwin Lane towards Queensbury when it collided with a wall at its junction with Back Lane.

The woman, from Bradford, who was a passenger, was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died last night.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, from Keighley, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Officers are appealing for information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.