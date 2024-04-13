A second man, aged 24, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing.

A 21-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked in Staniforth Road in Darnall on Tuesday (9 April).

28-year-old Adam Mohammed, who was arrested on Wednesday (10 April), appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday after being charged with attempted murder in relation to the same incident.

Mohammed, of Acres Hill Road, Darnall, has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 10 May.

The 24-year-old man remains in custody.

