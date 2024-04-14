Fifteen people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a minibus.

The collision happened on the A1 in West Yorkshire and involved two other vehicles, police said.

J40 at Darrington and J41 of the M62 remained closed until this morning (14 April), due to an overturned vehicle.

All emergency services including Yorkshire Ambulance were at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the minibus had numerous people on board and confirmed 15 had been injured and taken to different hospitals in the area.

There are no reported fatalities.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said its services were under “extreme pressure” because of the crash.

A video posted on social media, purportedly taken from over the scene, showed a damaged minibus on its side on the hard shoulder of the dual carriageway.

