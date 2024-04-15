A six-year-old girl who ran into her burning home to rescue her mum, brother and sister while they were sleeping on the sofa has been praised for her bravery.

Olivia Lee Patterson was playing at a friend's house across the street from her home in Riccall near Selby when she spotted smoke coming from the roof of her own home.

The youngster ran into the house where her mother Laura Lee Patterson, was asleep with her younger siblings 15 month old Joel James Austin and two-year-old Tiffany Rose.

Laura aged 29, said: "When Olivia saw the fire it was coming from next door through the roof. There was smoke underneath our tiles as it was spreading through the loft and that's when Olivia ran."

"Everyone was shouting at her not to go into the house but she did."

Olivia Lee Patterson with her mum Laura

The family all escaped from the house unharmed thanks to Olivia's quick thinking before the fire ripped through the entire house destroying it and all their belongings.

Laura added:"It was crazy. I am really proud of her. It was so brave."

Crews from Selby, Acomb, York, Tadcaster, and an Ariel Ladder Platform from Harrogate were called to tackle the fire

The entire house will need to be rebuilt before the family can move back in.

Well wishers are now raising funds to help the family replace items that perished in blaze including Laura's former colleagues.

Marsha Roworth who worked with Laura said: "As soon as we all found out the news a message was put in the WhatsApp group chat, and we were all trying to figure out what we could do to help."Marsha then set up a GoFundMe page in order to collect donations for items including bedding, clothes and children’s toys, as well as to help raise money for the family who lost everything in the blaze.So far around £4000 has been raised and the family have been inundated with donations.

The family are now living in temporary accommodation

"We’ve been touched by the generosity of the local community - it absolutely restores your faith in humanity," Marsha said. "It goes to show that people really do care about other people. Especially in the cost of living crisis we’re in - it’s amazing."

