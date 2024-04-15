Police are appealing for information after a 73-year-old man was repeatedly punched in the head and knocked to the ground by two men.

The man was walking along Page Hall Road in Sheffield on Friday 9 February 2024 at 6pm when he was attacked.

South Yorkshire Police said a man punched the pensioner and he fell into the road before another man helped him up and then began repeatedly punching him, knocking him to the ground a second time. The suspects then fled the scene.

Detectives have now released CCTV images of several people they would like to trace who maybe able to help their inquiries.

Police investigating the assault have released CCTV images to help their inquiry Credit: South Yorkshire Police

A force spokesperson said: "While we understand these images may not be of the clearest quality, we hope they will serve to jog people’s memories if they were in the area that evening and recognised any of these people and the clothes they were wearing."

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch.

