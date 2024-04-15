A historic bridge on a key road in East Yorkshire will be shut to all traffic for up to 10 weeks. East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed the 18th century bridge - which carries the A166 across the River Derwent in Stamford Bridge and is the village's only road traffic bridge - will be closed for eight to ten weeks from 20 May. The A166 is the main route between York and Driffield. East Riding of Yorkshire Council says essential repairs will be carried out after the bridge's parapets were damaged after a series of accidents over the last few years. The local authority acknowledged that the closure is likely to cause major disruption in the village but said the £350,000 repairs to the Grade II-listed structure are necessary.

The single lane bridge will soon have warning bollards nearby in an attempt to stop more accidents happening on the bridge. Credit: Google Maps

Cllr Paul West, the council's cabinet member for environment and transport, said: " We do understand this will cause major disruption for the village, but unfortunately, we don't have any other option but to close the bridge to allow us to carry out this essential work.

"The bridge is badly in need of repair and strengthening because of the damage that's been caused and we can't leave it any longer.

"But after it's complete, we will be left with a much stronger bridge that is designed to prevent further damage from happening." Warning bollards will be installed near the bridge to warn drivers about how narrow it is to try and prevent further accidents. Diversions will be put in place with pedestrians and cyclists still being able to cross the river on a nearby footbridge. The council also says it has been liaising with bus companies to ensure there is still public transport in the area as well as working on transport arrangements for school children.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...