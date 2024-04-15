Hundreds of people have gathered to pay their respects to one of Hull KR's greatest ever players Phil Lowe.

Family, friends and fans said their final goodbyes to the rugby league legend at his funeral which took place this morning (Monday 15 April) at Craven Park.

The club also gave their beloved former second-row a guard of honour from current players and staff as part of the service.

Lowe scored 179 tries in 418 games for the Robins in a career spanning 16 years between 1967 and 1983 and was a World Cup winner with Great Britain in 1972. Lowe, who died last month aged 74, was part of Hull KR's Challenge Cup-winning team in 1980 which saw the Robins overcome arch rivals Hull FC. He formed part of the team which then went on to win the Rugby League Premiership the following season, pipping Hull FC, again, to the title.

After retiring aged 33, Lowe served as chairman and football director for Hull KR before being named manager of the Great Britain team which toured Papa New Guinea, Fiji and New Zealand in 1996.

The RFL praised Lowe's 'immense contribution' to Rugby League in a statement following his death.

Lowe made more than 400 appearance for Hull KR. Credit: ITV News

Tony Sutton, Chief Executive of the RFL, said: "Phil Lowe had a remarkable playing career, mostly for Hull KR and also for Manly and Great Britain. He will rightly be remembered as an all-time great of the Hull KR club, and more widely as one of the city’s finest sporting ambassadors – and I’m sure that will be celebrated on Good Friday when Hull KR host Hull FC at Sewell Group Craven Park.

“On behalf of the RFL, and the sport more widely, we pay tribute to his immense contribution to the sport of Rugby League, for club and country, from Hull KR to Manly – and send condolences to his family, friends, and to the Hull KR club."

Hull KR’s tribute to Phil Lowe included the following quote from Neil Hudgell, the club’s owner and a close friend:

"Phil was an extraordinary man. A one-off.

“He achieved everything in the sport, being a Grand Final winner on both sides of the world. He was decorated for his country many times over. Phil did it with modesty and humility. He was my hero when growing up around the sport in the 1970s.

“The sight of Phil Lowe in full flight was something no one who witnessed it will ever forget.

“He became a very good friend of mine over the last 20 years, we made many great memories together. He was always direct and to the point, but had a very kind heart. He was respected everywhere.

“I won’t forget our last trip down under. He met Rob Crossland and I off the quay at Manly and took us in the Steyne Hotel, his local. He was still revered there some 40 years after hanging up his boots.

“Phil will be greatly missed by his very many friends. A true red and white, Hull KR has lost a legend, and part of its fabric."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.