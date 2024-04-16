Local elections will take place across England and Wales on Thursday 2 May, with some important choices for voters in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Here is a round-up of all of the elections taking place.

Mayoral elections

A long-awaited devolution deal means voters will elect the first mayor for the new York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The new combined authority will receive £540million of government funding over the next 30 years, and the mayor will have the power to spend that money on key local priorities such as transport, education and housing.

They will also oversee the police and fire services - taking over duties currently held by the police, fire and crime commissioner.

Voters in West Yorkshire will elect a mayor for a second time.

Like the new York and North Yorkshire mayor, the mayor of West Yorkshire has powers over transport, skills and the police and fire services.

In South Yorkshire, those powers - formerly held by the police, fire and crime commissioner - are being added to the mayor’s responsibilities. The change means the current mayor, Labour's Oliver Coppard, will face an election just two years into what should have been a four-year term.

The mayoral candidates for North Yorshire:

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister (Liberal Democrats)

Keane Duncan (Conservatives)

Kevin Foster (Greens)

Paul Haslam (Independent)

David Skaith (Labour)

Keith Tordoff (Independent)

The mayoral candidates for West Yorshire:

Tracy Brabin (Labour)

Bob Buxton (Yorkshire Party)

Andrew Cooper (Greens)

Arnold Craven (Conservatives)

Stewart Golton (Liberal Democrats)

Jonathan Tilt (Independent)

The mayoral candidates for South Yorkshire:

Nick Allen (Conservatives)

David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)

Oliver Coppard (Labour)

Douglas Johnson (Greens)

Hannah Kitching (Liberal Democrats)

Police, fire and crime commissioner elections

Elections will be held for the police and crime commissioners (PCCs) who oversee the Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Humberside forces.

PCC are elected to hold the police to account. They have responsibility for their police force's finances and can appoint or dismiss the chief constable. Once elected, each PCC must produce a police and crime plan, which sets their force's strategic direction.

The Lincolnshire PCC candidates:

David Dickason (English Democrats)

Peter Escreet (Reform)

Mike Horder (Labour)

Marc Jones (Conservatives)

Lesley Rollings (Liberal Democrats)

The Humberside PCC candidates:

Jonathan Evison (Conservatives)

Bob Morgan (Liberal Democrats)

Simon O'Rourke (Labour)

Nottinghamshire PCC candidates:

Gary Godden (Labour)

Caroline Henry (Conservatives)

David Watts (Liberal Democrats)

Council elections

When it comes to councils, a full set of councillors will be elected in Rotherham.

A third of councillors will be elected in:

Barnsley

Bradford

Calderdale

Kirklees

Leeds

Sheffield

Wakefield

Hull

North East Lincolnshire

Lincoln

How do you vote and do you need to bring ID?

Voters will need to bring Voter ID to polling stations - you can find more information about what forms of ID are acceptable here.

The Electoral Commission has useful information about which of the above you’re eligible to vote for, as well as your local polling station.

