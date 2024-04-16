Businesses in a historic city centre street are calling for action to protect the area's heritage after a derelict building collapsed.

Part of Kirkgate, one of Leeds' oldest streets, remains closed after the property fell down on Friday 12 April.

There are fears for the safety of other neighbouring buildings as businesses in the area count the cost of the closure.

Mike Greaves, of Blue Collar Barbering, saw the building come crashing down. His business has since been without a phone line or internet connection.

Three crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.

Mr Greaves said he set up his barber shop six years ago amid plans to regenerate the street and believing its rich heritage would be an attraction for customers.

"We are a wealthy city centre and we have buildings falling down directly in the centre," he said. "It is not really good enough is it?

"We pay a premium to be here. The few businesses that are on here are all campaigning to get these businesses sorted."

A major operation by the emergency services took place to secure the area and ensure there were no casualties following Friday's incident.

But it has renewed fears for the stability of other disused buildings and the future of the area.

Martin Hamilton, of Leeds Civic Trust, which works to care for the history and character of the city, said: "Some of the businesses on here have been restored but unfortunately this one and the ones around it have been left in a state of neglect for far too long. This is what happens when you neglect buildings unfortunately."

It is now urging the city council to take action.

Mr Hamilton added: "We really can't wait another year or another five years, or another ten years until something is done because if we do that we will lose the lot."

Kirkgate remains closed to traffic between Wharf Street and New York Street, as does Harper Street.

Due to safety risks part of the property will be dismantled and removed, with work getting underway as soon as possible to stabilise the remaining structure.

A spokesperson Leeds City Council said: "For some time the council has been keen to see the affected building restored and brought back into use, with other properties on the street having already been given a new lease of life thanks to grant support provided through the Lower Kirkgate Townscape Heritage Initiative.

“To this end, we have been in long-standing discussions with the owner to try to find a positive way forward for the site.

“A huge amount of regeneration activity has taken place in other parts of Kirkgate over the last decade – including the restoration of buildings and the completion of public realm works – and we are determined to continue driving forward the transformation of this important and historic street.”

