• 'What is wrong with you?' Police arrest 19-year-old Lee Cherowbrier after he drives at speeds of 110mphPolice have released footage of the moment a teenage joyrider was arrested after a 100mph chase.

Lee Cherowbrier, 19, stole a Lexus car and a mobile phone before speeding at 70mph along 30mph streets through Doncaster in the early hours of 6 February. .

As officer pursued him, a passenger in the car started throwing objects at their vehicle. Cherowbrier hit 110mph as he drove through Stainforth.

He then tried to ram the police car before the passenger got out and fled. The chase continued until Cherowbrier hit a traffic light.

In the footage, the arresting officer can be heard telling him: " You could have killed somebody. What is wrong with you?"

Cherowbrier was sentenced to 21 months in a Young Offenders' Institution and banned from driving for 48 months. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

A balaclava and a makeshift tool were found in the stolen car.

Cherowbrier admitted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced to 21 months in a young offenders' institution and banned from driving for 48 months.

PC Ellen Hoszowski, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Cherowbrier's behaviour that night was incredibly reckless and he is fortunate no one was seriously hurt as a result of his careless and dangerous driving."After creeping into an innocent man's home and stealing his pride joy, Cherowbrier enjoyed a senseless joyride through the streets of Doncaster, reaching speeds of 110mph.She added: "This kind of driving and speeding is completely unacceptable and I am glad Cherowbrier has been locked up."

