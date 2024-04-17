Two people have been arrested over the death of a man at a property in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to a report of a "serious ongoing incident" at Shetland Close shortly before 4pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters were also called to the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: " A man was found deceased, and a man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the matter.

"Initial enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what has occurred, and we can promise the incident will be fully investigated."

Forensics officers carry out investigations in the garden.

Pictures from the scene showed dozens of police, including forensics officers, and firefighters carrying out investigations.Police said extra patrols would be carried out in the area following the incident.

