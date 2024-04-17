A Leeds United mural displayed on the side of a building which collapsed in Leeds city centre has been saved.

The "United We Stand" mural was displayed on the side of a former derelict building on Kirkgate which fell down last week.

Leeds Civic Trust say the mural has been carefully dismantled and put into storage to be collected by the Leeds United Supporters Trust.

A major operation by the emergency services took place to secure the area and ensure there were no casualties following Friday's incident.

But it has renewed fears for the stability of other disused buildings on the city's oldest street and the future of the area.

The building collapsed on Friday, 12 April Credit: Yappapp

The mural was created by artist Jiem having been commissioned by East Street Arts in 2019.

According to the artist's website, it takes inspiration from the role and importance of football in the city.

It was the first mural in a series across Leeds.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.