A man who carried out a "frenzied' axe attack on a woman in front of witnesses in the street has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Anthony McDonald, 56, of Ascot Avenue, Cantley, Doncaster, waited for his victim outside her place of work on Boothferry Road in Goole town centre before attacking her on the evening of 3 April.

Humberside Police said a number of members of the public saw what happened.

McDonald then fled the scene and told family members he had killed someone and that he planned to take his own life.

Despite her life-threatening injuries, the woman was able to tell emergency services her attacker's name, before being airlifted to hospital.

After a large-scale search including police dogs and helicopters McDonald was arrested later that night. The axe was still inside his jacket.

McDonald pleaded guilty to attempted murder when he appeared at Hull Crown Court. He was remanded in custody and will reappear tomorrow, Friday 19 April.

Det Insp Mark Skelton said: “McDonald is a dangerous individual who subjected an innocent woman to a horrific and unimaginable attack which subsequently left her fighting for her life in hospital.

“Whilst I am pleased he is now behind bars being punished and has admitted to his deplorable actions, it doesn’t take away the trauma and pain the woman will continue to face on a daily basis as she tries to navigate through life on what will be a long journey of recovery."

