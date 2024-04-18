Seven members of a county lines gang who used the code name "Freddy" to deal more than £1million of drugs have been sentenced.

Detectives carried out an investigation in 2021 and 2022 after a suspected organised criminal gang was found to be ferrying class A drugs from Bradford into the Humberside Police force area.

One of the suspected dealers, 29-year-old Safraz Zahir, was arrested.

While on bail he was stopped and searched while travelling as a passenger in a car on Boothferry Road in Goole in September 2021 and found to be carrying more than £1,400 worth of class A drugs.

Analysis of a "burner" phone established the existence of the "Freddy" line – a conspiracy to supply diamorphine and cocaine.

PC Claire Dobson, of Humberside Police, said: "Once established, the lines would be used to market the drugs on offer through bulk marketing messages. When the line became active, messages would then be sent to a contact list of drug users who would then respond and place their orders.

" Conversations showed various messages from Zahir’s associates telling him how the drugs were being stored."

Two accomplices – Justin Horniak, 21, and 25-year-old Mohammed Raja – were arrested in Bradford.

Following their arrest p olice found more burner phones, electronic scales, cash and a machete.

Another man, Tommy Tomassi, 22, of Queensgate Street, Hull, was also arrested and a gun was seized.

Examination of more mobile phones revealed the scale of the county lines network.

In March 2022, police found a property on Newland Grove in Hull was being used as a "stash house".

S even men subsequently pleaded guilty to drugs offences:

Safraz Zahir, 29, of Parsonage Road, Bradford, was jailed for nine years and seven months.

Umair Shakeel, 25, of Ryan Street, Bradford, was jailed for eight years.

Justin Horniak, 21, of Halton Place, Bradford was sentenced to six years and 11 months.

Mohammed Raja, 25, Woodroyd Road, Bradford was jailed for two years and 10 months.

Tommy Tomassi, 22, of Queensgate Street, Hull, was given a two-year community order.

Asher Buckingham, 19, of Terry Street, Hull, was given a two-year rehabilitation order.

Harvey Fox, 19, of Queensgate Street, Hull, was given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two-years.

PC Dobson added: "We have disrupted a major county lines drug dealing gang, jailing seven people involved in a significant conspiracy, and we will continue to proactively target those we believe to be involved in drugs."

