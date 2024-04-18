Firefighters freed a puppy after its head became stuck in metal railings in Barnsley.

Pictures from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service show how the 10-week-old German shepherd, called Wednesday, became trapped in Wombwell, Barnsley.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to release the dog. Credit: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson said: "Fortunately for Wednesday, firefighters from Dearne fire station came to their rescue.

"The stricken pooch was transported to a vet to be sedated, before firefighters used cutting gear to remove the railing."

