Firefighters free German shepherd trapped in railings in Barnsley
Firefighters freed a puppy after its head became stuck in metal railings in Barnsley.
Pictures from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service show how the 10-week-old German shepherd, called Wednesday, became trapped in Wombwell, Barnsley.
A spokesperson said: "Fortunately for Wednesday, firefighters from Dearne fire station came to their rescue.
"The stricken pooch was transported to a vet to be sedated, before firefighters used cutting gear to remove the railing."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.