Dozens of mock Dairy Milk chocolate bars containing cannabis have been seized by police in Doncaster.

Officers raided a property in Rossington following a tip-off, South Yorkshire Police said.

Along with a large amount of cannabis and more than £5,000 in cash, they found 50 chocolate bars resembling Cadbury Dairy Milk, containing edible cannabis.

The bars were branded "Daily Milk".

A knuckle duster and "burner" phones suspected to be used for dealing drugs were also seized.

Sgt Chris Rogers, of Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "The chocolate bars we recovered could easily be mistaken for normal bars of chocolate when in fact they contained quantities of an illegal drug in the form of cannabis.

"If these were to end up in the hands of a child, the consequences could have been disastrous and we are pleased we have been able to take these out of circulation."

Two men, aged 28 and 18, and a 59-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

They have all been released on bail pending further enquiries.

