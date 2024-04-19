A man was given a unique send-off after joking that he wanted his coffin to be transported to his funeral in a dump truck rather than a hearse.

There was laughter as well as tears when the plant machinery carrying Dave Newton's coffin arrived at his funeral in Whitwell, near Worksop.

Phil Cooper, Dave's son-in-law, said his father-in-law – a big Sheffield United fan – had been chatting with his undertaker when he made the suggestion.

"He was asked about cars and said, jokingly, 'no just stick me in a dumper truck' - so we did," he told the Yorkshire Live website.

Mr Newton was described by his family as a fun-loving joker who enjoyed pranks, so they were happy to go along with his request.

A dump truck carried the fan's coffin to the funeral Credit: MEN Media

Mr Cooper added : "As soon as he said that we knew we had to make sure it was going to happen. He was a fun-loving guy and a practical joker. He was always playing jokes and so we thought we would go with what he wanted."

Dave's daughter, Tracy, thanked funeral directors at Turner and Wilson for going along with the unusual request and decorating the truck in Blades colours. Mr Cooper, a Sheffield Wednesday fan, said the rivalry and banter with his father-in-law had always been special.

"He always liked a good laugh and a drink," he said. "He said he didn't want people moping and he wanted people to have a drink, so we even had shots at the graveside. He used to love cherry sours and apple sours. It was a nice tribute."

