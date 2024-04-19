A man has been charged with murder more than a year after a teenager was stabbed to death in Leeds.

Jamie Meah, 18, was attacked after his taxi was forced to stop by another vehicle on 31 March last year.

A 16-year-old boy was also attacked and seriously injured in the incident, at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley.

Officers have now charged one of four suspects they had been searching for over the past year.

Ranei Wilks (top left) Enham Nishata (top right) Caleb Awe (bottom left) Aquade Jeffers (bottom right) Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Renai Wilks, 22, was arrested on Thursday, 18 April at Leeds Bradford Airport after arriving on a flight from Turkey.

Wilks is charged with murder, as well as the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy, and with possession of a knife.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information to help locate the three other men previously named as wanted on suspicion of Jamie's murder.

Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, and Enham Nishat, all now aged 21, are believed to have fled abroad shortly after the incident, before they were identified as suspects.

