A man has been seriously injured after being attacked with a corrosive substance in York, police have said.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious burn injuries to his back after the incident on Fossway in the early hours of Friday.

Ambulance and fire crews attended the scene along with police.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "This is believed to have been an isolated and targeted incident with no wider threat to the public. There will be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community."

A woman in her 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A cordon remains in place around the address while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.